Waitr: Dipped strawberries, steak, among Valentine’s Day favorites for food delivery

Weird News

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Food delivery app, Waitr, has revealed their most popular Valentine’s Day orders.

Waitr officials say Valentine’s Day has historically been one of the busiest nights of the year for them.

However, it’s only the fourth-largest holiday of the year for confectionery purchases (after Halloween, Easter and Christmas). But that doesn’t stop people ordering up their favorite dessert. In fact, the number of after-dinner treats spikes significantly on Valentine’s Day, often quadrupling a typical day’s stats.

Here are the top five dessert items that spike in business on Valentine’s Day (and the percentage they increase):

  • Dipped Strawberries – 433%
  • Cookie Cake – 366%
  • Cupcakes – 329%
  • Apple Fritter – 200%
  • Bread Pudding – 200%

And if you’re interested what in food dishes also spike on Waitr orders, here’s that top-10 list along with the percentage increase:

  • Sirloin – 345%
  • Fried Shrimp – 250%
  • Steak Fried Rice – 250%
  • Chicken Alfredo Calzone – 247%
  • Ribeye Po’boy – 230%
  • Filet Mignon – 224%
  • Jerk Chicken – 205%
  • Fried Catfish – 200%
  • Fried Ravioli – 200%
  • Pastrami Sub – 200%

