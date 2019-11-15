Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Uptick in cases of eyelash lice prompt doctor warnings

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Detail of models eyelashes during Fashion East at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2015/16 at ICA on February 20, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Miles Willis/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Doctors are warning people who wear eyelash extensions to make sure they are cleaned regularly.

The warning comes after doctors have noticed an uptick in lash lice or Demodex, which is reported in users who do not wash eyelash extensions enough or at all, KTRK reports.

This type of lice is usually smaller than head lice and body lice, with adults measuring up to 2 mm long.

Doctors said they’re similar to head lice though in that they can jump and be transferred.

This lack of cleaning leads to a buildup of bacteria which can lead to a potentially dangerous eye infection.

Symptoms of lice lash include redness, itchiness, and inflammation.

Treatment includes topical ointments, tea tree oil, and just proper hygiene.

Make sure to clean your eyelids regularly and if possible to take a break from eyelash extensions every now and then.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories