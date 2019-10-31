UPDATE: Monroe man allegedly secured hotel room, sausage biscuits for escapees

MONROE, La. (The News Star) Our partners at The News Star say a Monroe man is facing 14 charges for his alleged role in concealing seven escapees from the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Trevor Toney

According to an arrest report for Trevor Toney, age 38, the seven escapees forced their way out of the detention center.

Investigators in Richland Parish say they learned one of the men was from the Monroe area and provided deputies in Ouachita with the name of an emergency contact.

As that lead was tracked down, investigators say they obtained cell phone ping data from a call an escapee made to a family member after the escape. The ping originated in the area of the Texas Motel in the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue.

The Texas Motel was locked down, and the property owner provided the name of recent occupants.

In a search of these records, deputies discovered Toney rented room 17 at 5:22 a.m. by paying $55 cash and providing his driver’s license.

UPDATE: (4:45 PM) MONROE, La. — More details surrounding the capture of seven Richland Parish Detention Center (RPDC) escapees have been released.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, guards at RPDC discovered an escape involving seven inmates at approximately 5:00 AM on Monday.

An investigation into the escape lead deputies to the Texas Motel on Louisville Avenue in Monroe.

Monroe Police and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified of the escapees’ location. The OPSO S.W.A.T. team was able to take the seven inmates into custody at approximately 11:30 AM with no injuries.

The seven inmates were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as fugitives from justice.

The investigation into how the escape occurred is still on-going and more arrests are possible.

UPDATE: (12:05 PM) MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that all seven Richland Parish Detention Center escapees have been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL: (11:41 AM) MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a group of escapees from the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Details are limited at this time and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.