Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UK patient plays violin during unusual brain surgery

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Surgeons at King’s College Hospital in London removed a brain tumor from a woman who played the violin during the procedure.

Doctors for violinist Dagmar Turner, 53, mapped her brain before the surgery to identify areas that were active when she played the instrument and those responsible for controlling language and movement.

Doctors then woke her in mid-procedure so she could play to “ensure the surgeons did not damage any crucial areas of the brain that controlled Dagmar’s delicate hand movements,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We knew how important the violin is to Dagmar, so it was vital that we preserved function in the delicate areas of her brain that allowed her to play,” said Prof. Keyoumars Ashkan, her neurosurgeon. “We managed to remove over 90% of the tumor, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand.”

Turner, who plays in Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and various choral societies, left the hospital three days later and hopes to return to her orchestra soon. She was full of praise for the efforts of Ashkan, a fellow music lover.

“The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking but, being a musician himself, Prof. Ashkan understood my concerns,” she said. “He and the team at King’s went out of their way to plan the operation – from mapping my brain to planning the position I needed to be in to play.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar