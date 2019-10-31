Live Now
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a gun-shaped toilet paper holder that was confiscated at checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Newark, N.J. Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets. Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.

Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.

Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.

TSA says it gave the man the option to place it in a checked bag, hand it off to a companion or surrender it. He decided to give it to TSA.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

