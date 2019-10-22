Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tennessee man seen riding atop car has 1 charge dropped

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of riding for 20 miles (32 kilometers) atop a car that sped down a Tennessee interstate has had one of his charges dropped.

Ronnie Sellars, 31, no longer faces a “clinging to a vehicle” charge in Wilson County, but disorderly conduct charges are still pending in neighboring Davidson County, The Tennessean reported on Monday.

The district attorney’s office said Judge Haywood Barry ruled that the language of the law doesn’t match what Sellars was accused of doing.

Sellars was arrested in September after a joyride during which witnesses recorded him sitting, lying, smiling and waving from atop a four-door sedan.

Sellars told the newspaper he stood up for part of the ride from Mt. Juliet to Nashville, and it felt like being on a surfboard going 80 mph (129 kph). Sellars said he thinks the courts should “put their attention on other things.”

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar