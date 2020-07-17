Teen accused of stealing big rig out of Ruston captured after manhunt in Caddo Parish

17-year-old is headed to juvenile detention, accused of stealing an 18-wheeler out of Ruston and fleeing from authorities after he was spotted with the rig in Keithville. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old is headed to juvenile detention, accused of stealing an 18-wheeler out of Ruston and fleeing from authorities after he was spotted with the rig in Keithville.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ruston police sent out a request to be on the lookout for the stolen rig and deputies spotted it outside a home on Chickadee Road near Keithville-Kingston Road early Friday morning.

The 17-year-old was also spotted outside the home, and fled into the woods when deputies approached. That prompted a seach that lasted for several hours and involved multiple agencies, a drone, and K-9 unit.

The sheriff’s office says he’ll be booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.