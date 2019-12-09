Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

South Carolina law lax on regulating foreign animals

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mobs of kangaroos can roam largely unrestricted in Wisconsin, West Virginia and South Carolina, where state laws don’t regulate ownership of the creatures.

Other states have taken a harder stance on the chaotic marsupials and either require permits or ban ownership outright, The Post and Courier reported Sunday.

South Carolina has regulations on many native wildlife, but little when it comes to out-of-state animals. Several laws tightening restrictions have passed over the years, including one that went into effect last year that bans the ownership of large wild cats, non-native bears and great apes. West Virginia regulates “dangerous wild animals,” but kangaroos are not included in that category. And Wisconsin doesn’t require permits to own kangaroos.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources doesn’t even keep a list of private individuals who own wild or exotic animals. Though it did track black bear ownership as recently as 2006, when about 30 owners were listed.

“We hear about a lot of those things anecdotally,” state Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Billy Dukes said. “We don’t do any type of reports or compiling of anything like that.”

Though kangaroos are free on a state level, localities in South Carolina, Wisconsin and West Virginia may have their own restrictions.

Despite the apparently lax approach, documented cases of exotic animal escapes in South Carolina are relatively rare, according to the newspaper. Duke recalled a case of escaped Patagonian cavies in McCormick County, where The Greenwood Index-Journal reported a kangaroo was spotted last year.

“We thought it was a prank call, actually, but we answer everything and sure enough, there was a kangaroo off to the side of the road,” Sheriff Clarke Stearns told the newspaper then. “Where the animal was seen is very, very close to where it belongs, so it’s not like he was hopping at large around McCormick County.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

79°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories