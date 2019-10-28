Live Now
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour

Authorities investigate after a Port Authority bus was caught in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger is being treated Monday morning for minor injuries. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole. The passenger was taken to a hospital for a minor injury Monday, and the driver was not injured.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.

