‘Send Nudes’: Drivers shocked by road sign’s racy request

PINE KNOT, Ky. (AP) — Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn’t have to check their direct messages to receive the infamous sexting request: send nudes.

An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes,” news outlets reported.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said someone had hacked through the password-protected system. The sign belonged to a contractor doing construction work on the Ky. 92 realignment project through McCreary and Whitley counties, near the Tennessee border.

Driver Tevon Stephens told news outlets he noticed the “clearly hacked” sign while going to work.

“But seriously, we needed to bring awareness to it so the road departments would add cameras or add locks to the equipment to keep from distracting the drivers,” Stephens said.

It’s unclear how long the message was on the screen. The contractor said none of their employees were involved in the prank.

