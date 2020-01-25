Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-California governor

Weird News

by: CUNEYT DIL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. John F. Kennedy, Edmund G. (Pat) Brown

FILE – In this July 10, 1960, file photo, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts gestures during his meeting with California Gov. Edmund G. (Pat) Brown in Los Angeles. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Private letters and other items that had belonged to Edmund G. “Pat” Brown when he was California governor are being offered by the auction house Sotheby’s, which estimates the value at $20,000 to $30,000. (AP Photo, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Private letters and other items that had belonged to Edmund G. “Pat” Brown when he was governor are being offered by the auction house Sotheby’s, which estimates the value at $20,000 to $30,000. Sotheby’s says the seller wants to remain anonymous.

The elder Brown, who died in 1996, was California’s top elected official from 1959 to 1967 and eight years later his son started the first of his record four terms as governor. Jerry Brown was not consulted or informed of the sale and believes the items should instead reside at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’d sure like to know why the seller is claiming anonymity and why these documents aren’t at the UC Berkeley archives with the rest of my father’s papers,” Brown said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Sotheby’stouts Brown’s materials for sale as unique because “it comes from a single source” and that it “chronicles a country in mourning.” The auction opens Monday.

Kalika Sands, who works in Sotheby’s Book & Manuscripts Department, didn’t disclose how the anonymous seller acquired the collection.

Among the items are a letter from Kennedy to Brown written days before the assassination. In it Kennedy thanks Brown for supporting his tax-reform program. There’s also a handwritten note from President Lyndon Johnson sent 10 days after he succeeded Kennedy. Johnson wrote: “Pat, I’m depending on you in the West.”

There’s also a copy of the first AP news bulletin sent after Kennedy was shot. It read: “President Kennedy was shot today just as his motorcade left downtown Dallas. Mrs. Kennedy jumped up and grabbed Mr. Kennedy. She cried, ‘Oh, no!’ The motorcade sped on.”

Other items being sold include a letter from Kennedy’s widow, Jacqueline, sent two years after the assassination. She expressed her “deepest appreciation” to Brown for contributing oral interviews to the John F. Kennedy Library.

While political allies as fellow Democrats, Brown and Kennedy were not particularly close personally, according to Ethan Rarick, who researched Brown for the biography “California Rising.” He suggested the items on auction may come from someone in Brown’s administration.

Peter Hanff, deputy director of UC-Berkeley’s Bancroft Library that houses Pat Brown’s archives, shared that sentiment.

“I’m guessing that someone in Pat Brown’s administration probably just saved those pieces for autograph value,” Hanff said. He added a collector would have more use for it than a scholar.

“There’s not as much value for research,” he said.

The auction from Sotheby’s is part of its Americana collection sale, which includes a letter from John Hancock announcing the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, estimated to be worth up to $800,000.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories