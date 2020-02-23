Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Self-styled daredevil dies in crash after rocket launch

Weird News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A self-styled daredevil died Saturday after a rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the ground, a colleague and a witness said.

“Mad” Mike Hughes died after the homemade rocket crashed on private property near Barstow about 1:52 p.m. near Highway 247, the Daily Press of Victorville reported.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, said Hughes, 64, was killed.

“It was unsuccessful, and he passed away,” Stakes told The Associated Press. He declined further comment.

Justin Chapman, a freelance journalist, told the AP that he and his wife witnessed the crash.

The rocket appeared to rub against the launch apparatus, which might have torn the parachutes attached to it, Chapman said.

The rocket came straight down into the ground, Chapman said.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department statement, deputies were called to the event.

“A man was pronounced deceased after the rocket crashed in the open desert during a rocket launch event,” the statement said. The sheriff’s department did not identify the person who died.

In March 2018, Hughes, who believed the Earth is flat, propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert.

“My story really is incredible,” Hughes told the AP at the time. “It’s got a bunch of storylines — the garage-built thing. I’m an older guy. It’s out in the middle of nowhere, plus the Flat Earth. The problem is it brings out all the nuts also, people questioning everything. It’s the downside of all this.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar