Salt Lake City burger joint takes flak for serving kangaroo burgers during wildfires

Weird News
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, (CNN/KUTV) — Exotic meat specials at a popular burger joint in Utah are the usual. But some customers say the fast-food hot spot went too far this month when they offered kangaroo burgers. The burgers have some disgusted, considering the wildfires in Australia are claiming the lives of millions of animals — including kangaroos.

But the Burger Bar’s manager says they ordered the meat months ago.

“It was on ship coming to us long before the fires started,” said Manager Joe Fowlers.

The meat came in at the end of December.

“We actually considered not doing it, but kind of logistically, it’s very difficult to hold onto hundreds of pounds of meat,” he said. “We don’t have space for it.”

So they served it anyway. Fowlers says they’re actually helping Australia’s economy with their business.

“It shouldn’t offend people, really,” said Fowlers. “It’s just hamburgers. We’re not making a statement or anything like that.”

The outcry isn’t stopping everyone.

“I think people should probably stop being so sensitive about stuff,” said customer Bronson Volk.

He doesn’t think twice before biting into his kangaroo burger

“I don’t think it really tastes that different. Its a little saltier than normal but its still a good burger,”

Australia’s government allows millions of kangaroos to be hunted for meat each year.

Burger Bar says it never serves meat from endangered animals — and will reconsider its kangaroo burgers if the fires cause a major population decline.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

