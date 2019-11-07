Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

S. Carolina man: McDonald’s sweet tea came with weed inside

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.

Brown now believes “extra lemon” was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was “high as a kite.”

Brown says he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn’t specify which McDonald’s Brown had gone to.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories