Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Researchers paying people to be infected with flu virus

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE)- Turn a sick day into pay day.

Scientists from the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases are infecting people with Influenza A, the famous H1N1 virus, for research purposes.

If you participate in the study, you’ll get paid up to $3,330. Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it. Brave participants will receive a nasal spray with a strain of the flu and then begin an inpatient stay for at least a week.

They’re looking for 80 healthy adults between 18 and 50 years old.

Trial sites are at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Duke University in North Carolina, Saint Louis University in Missouri, and Ohio’s Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Results are expected in May 2020.

If you don’t want to be infected with the flu — your best protection is to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Also, get your flu shot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar