Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rare video shows 5 mountain lions together in California

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo from video provided by Chris Bruetsch shows five California mountain lions seen together on home surveillance video at Breutsch’s home in Pioneer, Calif. The rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats was recorded in the home surveillance video at the rural residence in the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento. A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman called the images “extraordinary.” (Chris Bruetsch via AP)

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Five California mountain lions were seen together on home surveillance video in a rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats.

The footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento, KTXL-TV reported Wednesday.

“We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together,” said Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

He called the images “extraordinary.”

One of the cougars is bigger than the others, so scientists speculate it’s the mother lion. The others are likely her cubs, but Tira does not believe all of them are from the same litter.

Mothers often chase off their cubs after a year, so seeing a family of them is uncommon, he said.

According to biologists, the only time mountain lions are spotted together is either during mating season or when a mother is raising her cubs, but typically only three at most are seen together.

“They’re not very tolerant of other mountain lions in their territories,” Tira said.

With more home surveillance systems going up, biologists are getting more images of mountain lions in their habitat than ever before, he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories