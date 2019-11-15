Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rare buck with three antlers photographed in Michigan

Weird News

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

Steve Lindberg/Tribune Media Wire

MICHIGAN (WJW/TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) – A photographer in Michigan captured images of a very unique deer: it has three antlers.

Steve Lindberg is a former state representative from the Upper Peninsula. He’s also an amateur photographer who tries to post one nature-related photo a day to social media, The Detroit Free Press reports.

He wrote on Facebook:

“Five days before rifle season for Whitetail Deer and look who I get to see, along with his girlfriend. A three antlered, nine or twelve point buck (depending if you want to count the two little tines on the right antler, and the small tine on the left antler). I don’t recall ever seeing a three antlered deer before.”

On Nov. 12, he posted another photo to “dispel any Photoshop rumors.”

A Michigan veterinarian told the Detroit Free Press that the deer looks normal and healthy other than his antlers. He explained that the oddity could have been caused when the deer was an embryo; the bud that leads to the antler’s growth could have separated. It also could have been damaged when the antlers were growing, causing one of them to split.

Regardless, Lindberg’s photos have been shared thousands of times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories