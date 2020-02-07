Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Puppy in crime: Deputies take man, dog into custody in theft

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man and his furry “accomplice” were taken into custody by authorities who said the man shoplifted from a store.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petit theft and possession of meth, WTSP-TV reported.

Wilson admitted to stealing $259 worth of items from Bass Pro Shops, deputies said. He was arrested during a traffic stop after he was seen leaving the store.

Deputies also took Wilson’s four-legged friend into custody. A sheriff’s office Facebook postshowing an officer holding a small puppysaid deputies took care of the“cutest accomplice”before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Animal services will care for the dog until his owner is released from jail. Animal services haslistedthe puppy as “pre-adopted.” Deputies said that if the owner doesn’t claim the dog, it will go up for adoption

It’s unclear whether Wilson has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

38°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories