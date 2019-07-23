Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) — A wanted Tiki bar cook tried to flee authorities by swimming away in a North Carolina river, but was caught by officers waiting downstream.

A Lake Lure Police statement says 38-year-old Jesse Lee Boyd was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa.

Investigators said they made a plan over the weekend to arrest him at the management office of the Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar. But they say Boyd was warned as he walked to the office and fled on foot before dashing into the Rocky Broad River.

Officers positioned themselves downstream along the banks, and Boyd eventually gave himself up.

A police statement Monday said department officials didn’t know if Boyd has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories