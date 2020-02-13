Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Reported Civil War cannonball was actually a buoy

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) —Thedigging of a swimming pool revealed what could have been a dangerous discovery in South Carolina.

But, as news outlets report, the round object found by workers in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon was much less thrilling.

A reported Civil War cannonball turned out to be a wooden buoy, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The workers weren’t completely misguided by the solid object. A worker in Missouri discovered a cannonball lodged in a Kansas City area tree he that he was hired to take down last September. And, a Florida man digging a grave for his dog in his backyard found a rusty cannonball in January 2018.

Nonetheless, there were no major impacts to the wooden buoy discovery this week in Charleston. The police spokesman said there weren’t even road closures over the reportedly historic weapon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Opelousas

48°F Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar