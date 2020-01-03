Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Psychic said girl was possessed, scammed mom of $70K

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo released Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, by the Somerset Police Department shows Tracy Milanovich, owner of Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, of Somerset, Mass. She is charged with stealing more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police said. (Somerset Police Department via AP)

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.

Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.

The allegations date to Nov. 15, when the woman first went to Milanovich’s business, Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, for a tarot card reading, police said in their report.

Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. She was arraigned in Fall River District Court this week and released on personal recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left at her business.

Somerset police are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories