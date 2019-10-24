Police: Prosthetic foot causes SUV driver to crash into doctor’s office

MONROE, La. (KTVE)- According to authorities, on Wednesday Calvin Gaddius was parking his 2007 white Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of 1805 Lamy Lane before crashing into the building and hitting several people.

Officials say Gaddius claims his prosthetic foot got stuck under the pedal, preventing him from braking. The vehicle then went through the south wall of the business striking several people in the waiting room.

Only one patron of the business went to the hospital claiming of injuries sustained from the incident.

This investigation is still ongoing and we will update the article as we receive more information.