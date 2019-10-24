Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Prosthetic foot causes SUV driver to crash into doctor’s office

Weird News

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE)- According to authorities, on Wednesday Calvin Gaddius was parking his 2007 white Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of 1805 Lamy Lane before crashing into the building and hitting several people.

Officials say Gaddius claims his prosthetic foot got stuck under the pedal, preventing him from braking. The vehicle then went through the south wall of the business striking several people in the waiting room.

Only one patron of the business went to the hospital claiming of injuries sustained from the incident. 

This investigation is still ongoing and we will update the article as we receive more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar