Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Patron angered by ketchup pulls gun at McDonald’s

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) —Authoritiesin Tennessee say an irate woman pointed a gun at fast food workers because they gave her ketchup instead of jelly.

Asia Vester, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, news outlets are reporting.

According to a Memphis police affidavit, Vester was in the drive-thru line of a McDonald’s last week when she received her food and realized her request for jelly was either forgotten or unheeded. She instead received ketchup.

Words were exchanged with several employees. Vester was accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at employees, the affidavit says.

Surveillance video led police to Vester.

Since Vester is under 21, it is illegal for her to possess a weapon. Vester is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney to speak for her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories