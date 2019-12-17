Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Marijuana Christmas gifts sniffed out at airport

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —A manwho may have been dreaming of a “green” Christmas found himself inside the gray walls of a Tennessee jail.

According to court documents, state police caught Somphone Temmeraj, 57, with more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of marijuana disguised as Christmas gifts at Nashville International Airport on Monday, news outlets reported.

Officers and a K-9 smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags, according to the documents. The officers said they saw Temmeraj pick up the bags and load them onto a cart.

Temmeraj allowed officers to search the bags, which were filled with what appeared to be wrapped Christmas gifts. The items were actually filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 84 pounds (38 kilograms), authorities said.

Temmeraj had flown to Nashville from Seattle, the documents state. He was booked into jail and bonded out Tuesday morning, according to online records. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories