Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Man called out of work drunk, tried to rob workplace

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man called out of his Steak ‘n Shake job because he was “intoxicated,” then showed up anyway and demanded money while holding a co-worker at gunpoint.

The Gainesville Times reports 20-year-old Kentarias Gowans, of Flowery Branch, is charged with offenses including aggravated assault. Oakwood Police investigator Todd Templeton says Gowans called out on Thanksgiving, went to the restaurant that night, held a gun to a co-worker’s head and demanded money.

Police say responding officers arrived to see employees running from the business, which had customers at the time. Police say an apparently still intoxicated Gowans briefly raised the gun at officers before dropping it. He was arrested after a brief struggle during which a stun gun was used.

It’s unclear if Gowans has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories