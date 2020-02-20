Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police find secret cigarette factory 4 meters underground

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Police have dismantled what they say is the Europe Union’s first clandestine underground cigarette factory — four meters (13 feet) under a horse stable in southern Spain.

Statements Thursday from Spanish police and Europol said 20 people from Britain, Ukraine and Lithuania were arrested.

Europol said beds and living quarters for the workers were found in the bunker factory in southern Málaga province. Access to the plant, operating since 2019, was concealed by a cargo container, police said.

EuropoI said workers were forced to labor in extremely dangerous and toxic conditions and were not allowed to leave the facility on their own. It said the factory had a complete production line.

The factory produced 3.500 cigarettes an hour, police said.

The Spanish Civil Guard said the gang included mostly Britons. One of the ring leaders was said to be a fugitive Briton identified only by his initials, D.D.

More than 3 million cigarettes, quantities of hashish and marijuana, as well as three weapons, were seized. The raids took place Feb. 13-14.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar