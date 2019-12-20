Live Now
Police: 3-year-old boy shoots sleeping father in buttocks

A 3-year-old Erie boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie, when the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father. The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

It’s not clear how the child found the handgun, authorities said. Two other children in the house at the time were not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

