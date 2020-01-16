Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pigeon wearing tiny sombrero discovered in Reno

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in Reno was discovered following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas, a city manager said.

Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted about the bird Wednesday, saying it’s quirky and fun but still inhumane, KOLO-TV reported.

It is the first known sighting of hat-wearing birds in the region, Washoe County Regional Animal Services officials said.

The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week, animal officials said.

People who see the bird are encouraged to call animal service dispatch officers, officials said.

It is unclear who put the hat on the bird.

“Reno cares about our animals,” Newby said. “They need protection and don’t need to become a punchline.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories