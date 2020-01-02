Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Officials: Florida man crashes into business for Dr. Pepper

Weird News

by: Kayla Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he crashed his vehicle into a business to steal a Dr. Pepper.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Re-Rack Bar in Panama City on Friday morning in reference to a burglary.

Deputies say 28-year-old Gavin Lee attempted to get into the bar earlier that morning even though the business was closed.

When he couldn’t get in, officials say Lee drove his Ford F-250 through the front glass and entered the bar.

Lee then entered the cooler and got a Dr. Pepper from the cooler, according to officials.

The deputies say Lee sat at a table inside the bar and proceeded to drink his stolen beverage.

Lee had a tan Ruger LCP handgun in his pocket, deputies added.

He was arrested and charged with armed burglary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories