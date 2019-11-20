Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Oakland Zoo: Child, not grizzly bears, cracked glass window

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo provided by the Oakland Zoo shows a Grizzly bear in water behind broken glass in Oakland, Calif. A child visitor, not the Grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo’s bear exhibit and officials say there are no safety concerns. (Oakland Zoo via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo’s bear exhibit, and officials say there’s no need to fear the bears will get out.

Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Erin Harrison said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, “shattering the laminate layer.”

She says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each an inch (2.5 centimeters) thick.

She says another zoo visitor reported the child to staff, but they couldn’t find the family.

Harrison says a replacement glass pane will cost $67,000 and require specialty equipment to install next month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories