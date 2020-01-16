North Carolina dog gives birth to lime-green puppy

Live Now
CANTON, N.C., (CNN/WLOS) — A North Carolina dog gives birth to a colorful puppy. Literally. The newborn is pistachio-green.

Shana Stamey and her family knew their white german shepherd, gypsy, would have puppies soon. They came Friday morning. Eight altogether, all going as expected until number 4.

“I started freaking out because it was green,” said Shana Stamey, the dogs’ owner.

We took the question, why do some puppies come out green, to Junaluska Animal Hospital.

“The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there and that tends to stain them, said veterinarian Suzanne Cianciulli.

“I knew it wasn’t like harmful,” said Stamey. “But I still had to look it up again to make sure.”

It can especially color white fur. Stamey said she expects it to fade out in a couple of weeks. So what do you name a green pup with an aggressive appetite?

“Hulk,” said Stamey. “It was lime green. He was super mad. So yeah, he became hulk.”

At least for now, Hulk is a standout from his brothers and sisters.

