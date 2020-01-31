Nevada airport pulls magazine over cover story about brothel

Live Now
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A women’s lifestyle magazine was pulled from its advertising racks at a Nevada airport after it ran a cover story about a brothel near Reno, airport officials said.

Bliss Life magazine featured the Mustang Ranch Brothel and its workers in its March issue on racks at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Reno Gazette-Journal reported Thursday.

Advertising Concessionaire Clear Channel was alerted to the magazine on display at its airport racks.

The airport has regulations on what can be advertised, including against messages containing nudity, marijuana and brothels, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority spokesman Brian Kulpin said.

Magazine publisher Leslie McCarroll argues that while the magazine is distributed for free, the content is editorial.

Mustang Ranch owner Lance Gilman accused the airport of being out of touch with women’s rights to choose their work, including legal prostitution.

“No one requested to airport staff or a trustee that we remove the magazine,” Kulpin said. “But Melissa Holland, of Awaken, who serves on the task force and who attended our Safe Place press conference, did bring the article to our attention and (the airport) removed the magazine from the advertising rack.”

Awaken assists women who have been trafficked or want to leave the industry, said Holland, who opposes both the legal and illegal sex industry.

