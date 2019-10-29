Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Nebraska man tries to open bank account with fake $1M bill

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill.

Staff at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Lincoln reported the Monday morning incident to police. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that bank employees say the man was adamant that the bill was real despite tellers’ attempts to convince him otherwise.

The man eventually left with the bill, but without a new account.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the man. Police say they want to check on his welfare and make sure he was not the victim of a crime.

The largest denomination note ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories