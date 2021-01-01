National Geographic: Dog-size lizards spreading into Texas and Louisiana from Florida

The Argentine black-and-white tegu, a large lizard that can grow up to four feet in length, has already proliferated widely throughout South Florida. But it’s not stopping there. These invaders have started popping up throughout the southeastern United States, posing a potential threat to native species and farmers.

And during the past few months, the reptiles have been spotted in four counties in South Carolina, where biologists suspect they may be reproducing as well.

There have also been isolated reports of their presence in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas, as well as established populations in Central Florida.

