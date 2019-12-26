Live Now
N Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — ‘Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff’s deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TVreported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named Harry was new. They’d had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it’s not better to be sorry than safe, and he’d call 911 again, even if making a mistake.

