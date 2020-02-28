Musician from Gonzales gets ticket to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: American Idol Season 15 winner Trent Harmon performs coronation song onstage during FOX’s “American Idol” Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A big congrats goes out to Jovin Webb from Gonzales, Louisiana who just made it through to Hollywood on the new season of “American Idol.”

He auditioned for “American Idol” in Baton Rouge.

He just went up before celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The judges gave Webb a ticket to Hollywood!

Lionel Richie said that his voice sounded like barbecue sauce.

Luke Bryan said he could listen to Jovin’s voice while drinking bourbon all day long.

Katy Perry jokingly said she could feel all the emotions in her botoxed face, when he sang.