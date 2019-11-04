Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Monroe man who did “way too much meth” arrested after police find him naked inside chicken coop

Weird News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say they found him inside of a chicken coop in his birthday suit.

According to arrest reports for 37-year-old Jeffery Falls, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 1200 block of West Olive Street in reference to a naked man tearing up a chicken coop.

When deputies arrived, they found a bare Falls sitting inside and cleaning the floor of a chicken coop. Deputies advised that the two chickens were out roaming during the incident.

The victim told officers that some of his plants of the front porch were also damaged. He also stated that he did not know Falls and did not want him there.

When questioned, Falls allegedly told police that he had done “way too much meth” and that while he was hallucinating the door to a vehicle was not answering him when he would talk to it.

Falls was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespassing, and Disturbing the Peace. His bond was set at $900.

Falls did not have a mugshot at the time of publication.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar