Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Black cat scampers on field at Cowboys-Giants game

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) comes down with a catch just in front of the goal line against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a few minutes Monday night.

The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat didn’t leave right away. It was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd.

The cat wasn’t good luck for the Giants, who lost 37-18.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar