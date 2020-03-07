Mixup causes wine to flow through water faucets in Italy

Live Now
(CNN) — No one likes plumbing issues. But perhaps this is one many people might not mind.

Red wine started flowing from these faucets.

It happened for a few hours Wednesday in the northern Italian town of Castelvetro.

A malfunction at a local winery sent one thousand liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.

The wine flowed from faucets and showerheads for a few hours.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of northern Italy especially hard.

