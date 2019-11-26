Live Now
Missouri man in custody, accused of storing wife’s body in freezer for 4 years

Weird News
MARSHFIELD, Mo.(KOZL)– A man has been taken into custody for allegedly killing his wife and storing her body in a freezer, Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole confirmed Tuesday.

According to Cole, the freezer (which was fitted with a lock) was found in an abandoned storage unit that was being cleaned out on the evening of Monday, November 25th, 2019.

When the body was first discovered, Cole says deputies were unable to determine the body’s age or sex.

“They were in there for a while,” he told KOLR10 Anchor Heather Lewis in an interview on Tuesday.

Deputies searched for an owner, and after a while set up a sting operation to catch the suspect.

The man detained during the sting operation is, according to Cole, from Marshfield, though he at one time claimed to be a truck driver from Colorado.

Once detained, Cole says, the man admitted to murdering his wife, who he says he then put in the freezer.

That was four years ago.

Cole says the woman was never reported missing. An autopsy is to come.

Charges have yet to be officially filed, though Cole says he has spoken with prosecutors and expects those charges aren’t far away.

