Mississippi residents protest pothole with holiday decor

Weird News
Posted:

In this Nov. 29, 2019 photo, a decorated road cone stands at a pothole in the Edgewood neighborhood of McComb, Miss. Residents of the Mississippi city are protesting the large pothole in their neighborhood by decorating it with holiday cheer. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Residents of a Mississippi city are protesting a large pothole in their neighborhood by decorating it with holiday cheer.

The Enterprise-Journal reports residents of McComb’s Edgewood neighborhood have topped the pothole and its yellow traffic cone with tinsel, spray-painted pinecones, white leaves and what appear to be holly berries. The newspaper says residents plan to add lights and presents in the hopes of drawing the city’s attention.

It’s unclear how long the pothole has gone unattended by the city or what drove residents to start cheerfully protesting it recently.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

