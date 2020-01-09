Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Michigan town ‘stinks;’ Council buys marijuana odor device

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Mich. (AP) — Is that a skunk? No, it’s marijuana.

A small town in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula is buying an odor-detection device and drafting an ordinance to crack down on the unpleasant smell of blooming marijuana plants.

Bessemer City Manager Charly Loper said the Nasal Rangercould be used to check a variety of bad-air complaints, but she acknowledged that marijuana appears to be the key target.

“The city of Bessemer stinks,” council member Linda Nelson said Monday as the council voted to buy the device, which will cost $3,400 with training. “You can smell marijuana everywhere. We’ve got people who can’t sit in their backyard because the smell from their neighbor is so bad.”

Medical marijuana has been around since 2008. But Michigan’s 2018 law, which cleared the way for homegrown pot for recreational use, has brought challenges to communities.

The odor problem in Bessemer, population 1,905, occurs when marijuana plants are in bloom, especially during warmer months, Loper told The Associated Press.

“The bloom period lasts six to eight weeks,” Loper said Thursday. “A lot of people describe it as a skunk-like odor. It can be strong.

“We’re treading very softly in this area,” she said. “People have a right to grow marijuana in their house, but everyone needs to be considerate of their neighbors so the odor isn’t affecting their enjoyment of the outdoors.”

Bessemer is 6 miles (9.5 kilometers ) from the Wisconsin border. The Michigan law has attracted people from Wisconsin and Minnesota who are buying houses and growing marijuana indoors, Loper said.

It’s possible that some Bessemer residents might require an air-filtration system in their homes, she said.

“Somebody’s got to take a stand. This is a piece of equipment we need,” council member Terry Kryshak said of the Nasal Ranger.

The council voted 4-1 in favor of the device, the Daily Globe reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Sidebar

Trending Stories