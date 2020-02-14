Metairie funeral home hosting special Valentine’s Day date night, showing “Sleepless in Seattle”

“We are trying to remove the stigma that a funeral home is an evil place.”

METAIRIE, La. (WWL-TV) — A Metairie business is offering an unusual venue for an early Valentine’s Day date, movie night at a funeral home.

Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home at 1600 North Causeway Blvd is hosting a free showing of “Sleepless in Seattle,” with complimentary popcorn, candy and drinks.

“Romance is everywhere, love is everywhere,” said site manager, Yami Reina.

Reina says although they deal with death, they also deal with love and all the life that happens beforehand.

“We celebrate life and family history, we want to celebrate love and what it represents,” said Reina. “This is a way we can reach out to the community and have them just get to know us.”

Reina says Tharp-Sontheimer hosts other community events like a car show and trunk-or-treat and hope to continue that trend by expanding with new events.

“We’re trying to remove the stigma that the funeral home is an evil place,” said Reina. “A dark place, sad place. Many things happen here among those, good and the bad.”

Funeral Director Xiomara Cece Morter says although this kind of event has never happened in New Orleans, it fits in well with the culture.

“We’re always celebrating in this town, why not celebrate love?” said Morter.

Staff admits the bold choice isn’t without some uncertainty, but that the event will be different that what some might picture.

“They’re not going to see not one casket, no,” said Morter.

“Sleepless in Seattle” starts at 6 p.m. at 1600 North Causeway Blvd in Metairie. The event is free and organizers plan to show the movie on a projector in the parking lot, but will move inside if rain moves into the area.