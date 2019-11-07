Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mesa police: 5-year-old boy calls 911 to order a kid’s meal

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb got a strange 911 call recently. A 5-year-old boy didn’t have an emergency; he just wanted to order a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.

A Mesa police officer delivered the food in person to the child, along with some advice about the proper time to use 911.

Randy Skabelund spoke to the dispatcher in a follow-up call to say there wasn’t an emergency and his son Charlie must have had his cellphone.

Officer Randolph “Scott” Valdez arrived later at the family’s home for a welfare check.

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos.

The boy’s mother, Kim Skabelund, says Valdez handled the situation with “love and kindness.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories