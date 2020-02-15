Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mating snakes prompt closure of part of Florida park

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city shut down a section of a lake Thursday after receiving reports of swarming snakes. Turns out, the slithery creatures were just celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early.

The Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote on its Facebook page that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout. It included one photo of the lake shoreline, and a closeup shot of a brown snake nestled in leaves.

Officials said the snakes are “generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them.”

Once mating is over, they snakes are expected to go their separate ways.

The city said that Florida water snakes are a native species.

“They are generally found resting in tree limbs over water or basking on shorelines. They are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be disturbed,” the Facebook post said.

Lakeland is in central Florida, between Tampa and Orlando.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Sidebar