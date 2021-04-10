Mark your calendars! Three years from today, a total solar eclipse will be visible for parts of the United States!

Exactly three years from TODAY, a total solar eclipse will return to parts of 13 states across America!

A solar eclipse occurs when a part of Earth’s surface is engulfed in a brief shadow cast by the Moon, or the Moon’s shadow is cast onto Earth.

This shadow fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned!

On April 8, 2024, a TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE will sweep across North America, crossing over 13 U.S. states.

Most of Louisiana will see 70-80% total darkness!

Mark your calendars!