Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mangoes spilled from truck in Maryland make for traffic mess

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Mangoes spilling from an overturned tractor trailer caused a not-so-sweet morning commute on the Beltway in Maryland.

News outlets report the truck overturned early Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Bethesda. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says one person suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to roll onto its side. The Washington Post reports that traffic backed up for miles (kilometers) around 6 a.m. while two lanes of the highway were closed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar