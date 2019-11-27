Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man using magnet fishes WWI-era grenade from Michigan river

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A magnet-wielding angler has fished a World War I-era grenade from a western Michigan river.

WOOD-TV reports the angler found the explosive Tuesday after dangling the magnet from a bridge in the Grand River in Grand Rapids.

Joseph Alexander told the television station he “thought it looked like a grenade, but not one” he’d seen before. Alexander said he posted photos of it online and people commented that it was a grenade and he should call police.

Grand Rapids police say the device is a “German Granatenwerfer” and that it will be stored until detonated safely. Sgt. John Wittkowski said since the device was so old and had been submerged for a long time it likely was no longer very dangerous.

Alexander said magnet fishing is a hobby.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories