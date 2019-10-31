Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man surrenders after authorities edit photo to add costume

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This screenshot from the Kankakee County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Police, Oct. 30, 2019, Warrant Wednesday Facebook posting, notifies the public that Brandon W. Conti has been captured under a DUI warrant. Authorities say that Conti surrendered after police agreed to his Photoshop ‘costume’ request. Conti commented on the post, saying he was “appalled” and asked, “Where’s my costume?” The sheriff’s office IT staff then changed Conti’s mugshot to a sailor suit and hat that read “Ahoy.” (Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police via AP)

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — All it took for one fugitive in Illinois to turn himself in was a little photo manipulation.

WBBM-TV in Chicago reports that the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department posts notices about fugitives on its Facebook page each Wednesday.

This week, the department posted a picture of Brandon W. Conti. The 25-year-old was wanted for failure to appear on a drunken-driving charge.

Conti commented on the post and asked, “Where’s my costume?”

Sheriff’s office staff then edited the photo to add a sailor suit and a hat that read, “Ahoy.”

An officer wrote, “We held up our end of the bargain.”

Conti replied with laughing emojis, noting he would turn himself in “before noon” and asked that police “have the paperwork done and ready.” The department confirms Conti subsequently turned himself in.

___

Information from: WBBM-TV, http://www.cbs2chicago.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Community Calendar