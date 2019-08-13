Man invites police to help mow lawns in all 50 states

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, looks skyward while talking with homeowner Irene Renee Jolly in Huntsville, Ala. Smith Jr., who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free says he’s traveling across the country again to bring together police officers and the community. Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Monday, August 12, 2019 to announce his tour called “Mowing with Cops” will start Wednesday August 14 in Apopka, Florida. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free says he’s traveling cross-country again to bring together police officers and the community.

Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Monday to announce his “Mowing with Cops” tour will start Wednesday in Apopka, Florida.

Smith says on his website that he wants to mow at least one lawn in each state for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. He inviting police officers to mow with him. He had a special police-themed mower made. His website shows it’s painted black and white and has emergency lights.

Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. Individual and corporate donations have helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.